Postpartum depression: A deaf mum’s story.

Having a baby can have a huge and sometimes unexpected affect on a parent’s mental health. But have you ever thought how it is for deaf mothers?

Catherine talks about her experiences as a new mother, her diagnosis of postpartum depression, and how she was able to work through such challenging period in her life, thanks to the support from an organisation in Nairobi which helps deaf mothers through postpartum depression.

