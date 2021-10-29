Political tolerance! APC, SLPP hobnob in New Jersey

October 29, 2021

By Rachel Horner

Members of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) showed up in their red attire to witness the inauguration of the new executive of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) New Jersey Chapter.

The presence of the staunched APC members was to show solidarity with their SLPP brothers and sisters to celebrate the official inauguration of the executive members.

In his inaugural address, Chairman of the Chapter, Henry Stevens said; “I joined this chapter some twelve years ago, and the driving force behind my membership was to effect change in the political system in my country. To see very few enjoying the resources of our nation at the expense of the majority was unbearable.”

He said his decision to register with the SLPP New Jersey Chapter was to fight for a change in governance in Sierra Leone and that they were able to get rid of the APC in a free, fair and democratic election, which ushered in a fresh beginning and a New Direction for the country.

“I am a political animal as a result I want to be heard and felt in society. There is not a time in my life that I have not shown a keen interest in politics. The urge to make a difference in the lives of people either as a proud Nurse or as a politician is in my DNA. A few years after I became a member of this chapter, I was appointed to serve as Acting Secretary-General under the astute leadership of Chairman Saidu Amara,” he said.

Mr. Stevens thanked members of the chapter for the confidence reposed in him to serve as their chairman and added; “To my executive and the entire membership, you all mean the world to me and on a very personal note I thank you all for making me be a better leader.”

According to him, under his leadership, they successfully hosted President Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Fatima Bio and Government Ministers in a fundraiser event in respect of the Hands off our Girls campaign.

He added that he has also succeeded in increasing the membership of the chapter.

“This party is for Sierra Leoneans I therefore want to seize this opportunity to encourage you all to join us. Don’t stand by the sideline expecting a prosperous Sierra Leone. Our goal is to supplement the efforts of the government to improve the lives of our people.”

Also speaking, Sierra Leone Ambassador to the U.S, Sidique Abou-Bakarr Wai spoke about the need for unity among chapter members and the party as a whole and commended them for their contribution to the Education Basket Fund.

Delivering the keynote address, permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, Ambassador Fanday Turay, thanked the organizers for their consideration and good working relationship they have established over the years between the Mission and the Sierra Leonean Community.

“I want to applaud and congratulate our brothers and sisters who are providing the much needed services to save lives. Our role is to promote the best interest of Sierra Leone at the United Nations systems in New York,” he said and commended them for their relentless efforts in providing care and support to those affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Also speaking, Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to America, Ambassador Sidique Abou-Bakarr Wai thanked the leadership and members of the SLPP for the massive support exhibited during the visit of President Julius Maada Bio to the United States of America. He lauded the Diaspora efforts in supporting the education basket fund , citing that, the aim of the Education Basket Fund is to build an Academy of Excellence in our beloved country Sierra Leone, as it is in line with the agenda of President Bio’s flagship program.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chairman; Henry Stevens and his executive was done by the Regional Chairman of SLPP North-America, Desmond Pessima. Other chapter heads of the party were also present.

Several personalities were recognized and awarded during the ceremony.