Political parties pledge peaceful, unhindered voter registration

By Alfred Koroma

All political parties have signed a communique with the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC), pledging peaceful and unhindered registration of voters for the 2023 election.

Political parties signed the communique after a meeting with PPRC on Monday regarding ECSL registration that has been slated to commence on the 3rd of September, 2022.

In the communique, political parties agreed to fully participate in the registration exercise along with their supporters and pledged to sensitize all members of the public about their civic responsibility and their rights to participate in all electoral processes.

PPRC say the political parties have also committed to support ECSL throughout the registration exercise, admonish their members, Supporters remain peaceful and law abiding, and allow ECSL personnel unhindered access to all parts of the country.

The voter registration commencing in September is meant for only adults 18 and above. But citizens expecting to turn 18 before the general election next year will also be allowed to register.

However, the Public Elections Act of 2012 and as recently repealed by Parliament, prohibits double registration and the registration of underage children. It is a punishable crime under Sierra Leone’s electoral laws with penalties for both perpetrators and those procuring them for such conduct. In the communique, political parties have also agreed to draw the attention of their members to the said provision of the Act.

With these commitment made by political parties in the country, it seems the voter registration is going to be relatively calm as opposed to similar civic processes undertaken by the country in recent times, precisely the Mid-Term Census and the National Civil Registration.

Attempts by some members of opposition parties to campaign against the commencement of those registrations rendered their processes unpopular and eventually hindered their expected public turnout.

Meanwhile, the security sector has assured moderate security measures to allow citizens register but notes it will respond proportionately in the case of any incidence

If anything happens, we are ready to respond, Minister of Internal Affairs, David Panda Noah said during a brief meeting held at the PPRC office yesterday. He said they will provide security to ensure that people are able to register.

Last week, Office of the National Security announced it has upped security measures in the country to level two following the violent August 10 protest.