Police witness testifies in Samia Bendugu alleged arms and ammunition matter

By Jeneba A.Conteh

After defense counsels cross-examined the prosecution’s third witness, Magistrate Marke Ngegba, who presides over Pademba Road Court No. 1 in Freetown, has again sent ex-military colonel and six others into remand following allegation of alleged possession of arms and ammunition.

According to the police, on Wednesday 8th June, 2022 at Sambaia Bendugu, Tonkolili District in the North East of Sierra Leone, the first accused Joseph Sheku Jalloh was found in possession of one small arm to wit short gun without license.

Police also alleged that, the second accused was found carrying offensive weapons to wit cutlass and knife.

Police further alleged that the sixth and seventh accused threatened to burn down the house of Hon. Paramount Chief Alhaji Bamba Foray Jalloh.

It was also alleged that the fourth accused obstructed the Sierra Leone Police while executing their lawful duties and behaved in a riotous manner.

The accused persons are facing nine count charges of possession of small arm without license, carrying offensive weapon, threatening language, obstruction, and riotous conduct, all contrary to law.

During cross-examination of the witness by lawyer Joseph F. Kamara, on behalf of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th accused persons, the witness, Chief Inspector John Lamin Foray, confirmed that a certain Salia Robert Kamara who happens to be the Secretary General of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) arrested and brought in some of the accused persons.

Lawyer Kamara alleged that it is because of the position which Robert held that the police accepted persons under his arrest and were being charged to court without any question. But the witness told the court that he hadn’t any idea that Robert was the Secretary General of the SLPP Party in Tonkolili District, adding that the accused persons were kept in custody because they committed an offence.

Lawyer Kamara also challenged the witness that the search that was conducted by the police was conducted at the house of the father of the first accused, and not the accused himself, noting that the 1st accused is not ordinarily resident in Bendugu, but the witness maintained that it wasn’t so.

The witness, Salia also confirmed with the Court that nothing of police interest was found at the resident of the 1st accused.

Lawyer Kamara also alleged that the bag that was being discovered at the 1st accused’s place which contained single barrel gun was spotted with the youth leader of Bendugu before the search was conducted.

In his cross-examination, by lawyer Lansana Dumbuya, for and on behalf of the 4th and 7th accused person, he disclosed that the accused persons were alleged to have pelted stones at the office of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), but the police refused to charge them for that, rather they were being charged for other offences.

In his renewed bail plea, lawyer Kamara noted that these accused persons had spent 87 days in custody for misdemeanor offences. He urged the Bench to grant bail to them. He canvassed his bail plea on Section 79 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

However, Magistrate Ngegba refused bail, noting that the addresses of the accused persons were vague. He remanded all of them and he adjourned the matter to the 1st September 2022.