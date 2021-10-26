Police tenders Pistols in Arms and Ammunition matter

October 26, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Led in evidence by State Counsel Y.I Sesay, sixth prosecution witness, Detective Sergeant 1516 Abu Conteh, attached to the Crime Writers’ Office, Criminal Investigations Department headquarters (CID HQ), on Monday 25th October, 2021, tendered the pistols and other items in court relating to the arms and ammunitions matter involving Hon. Emmanuel Saidu Conteh and two others.

The exhibit clerk said some of his duties include, to ensure the safe keeping of all exhibits brought to the office relating to cases that have been reported and investigated at CID HQ and to produce same in court when required to do so.

He said on the 12th of July, 2021, he was on duty at the said station when Detective Police Constable 9268 Collin J.J attached to the Major Incident Unit handed over to him one black SAR 9mm pistol, two luger 9mm pistols, four JA 9mm pistols, twelve empty Magazines, one hundred live round Ammunitions and few accessories in respect of the matter.

The witness narrated that he took possession of the said items and registered them in the court’s register book against serial number 135/2021, adding that since then the items have been in his custody.

He produced and tendered the said items in court to form part of the evidence.

After his testimony, Lawyer J.M Jengo told the Bench that he would leave the cross examination for the lead counsel, E.T Koroma, to cross examine the witness, but few minutes later, Lawyer J.M Jengo informed the court that they have no question for the witness.

Since a Bench warrant that was slammed on Hon. Emmanuel Saidu Conteh, who was absent during the previous sitting, Magistrate Kekura rescinded the warrant and adjourned the matter to Monday 1st of November 2021, for further hearing.

Nabieu Unisa Raymond Bangura, Kortu Refell and Hon. Emmanuel Saidu Conteh are before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 on several counts of aiding and abetting, illegal importation of arms and ammunition, unlawful possession of arms and ammunition contrary to Section 11(1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act No. 9 of 2012.

According to the charge sheet, the 1st and 2nd accused persons on a date between Thursday 22nd April and Friday 2nd July 2021 in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit, illegal importation of arms and ammunitions.

It was further alleged that the 3rd accused was found in possession of arms and ammunitions without valid license, among others.