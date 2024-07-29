Police tenders charge statement in larceny matter

By Elizabeth Kamara

Osman Chigi made another appearance before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Pademba Road Court No.2 in Freetown on a count of house breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

It was alledge that on Sunday 18th, February, 2024, at Juba Hill, in Freetown, the accused did break into and entered the dwelling house of Riasatalie Siyan and stole the sum of one thousand nine hundred United States Dollars ($1,900), one iPad, one plus mobile phone, one memory stick and other assorted items equivalent to the total sum of eighty thousand seven hundred and fifty Leones (80,750).

No plea was taken after the charge was read and explained to the accused person.

In a bid to make progress with the prosecution, Sergeant 9155 Dwight Macarthy led prosecution witness No.3, Inspector Sylvanus Sandi, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Lumley police Division.

The witness recognized the accused person in the dock and also knew the complainant in the matter.

He recalled on the 19th February, 2024, when a case of house breaking and larceny was reported.

He said himself together with the crime scene officer went to Juba Hill to visit the crime scene. At the scene, he said observed that the compound was fenced and that he didn’t see any breakage.

On the 20th February, 2024, he said went again to the scene and obtained statement from one witness and that on the 26th he obtained statement from one Wilfred Blakie and on the 14th April 2024 himself together with DPC 16998 Kargbo A obtained a voluntary caution statement from the accused person in Krio and recorded it in English.

He said at the conclusion of the interview DPC 16998 Kargbo A. signed as the recorder, he read and explained it to the accused person, who admitted the content to be true and correct by appending his right hand thumb print.

The statement was produced and tendered in court to form part of the court records marked as exhibit A1-4.

On the 16th, April, 2024, he said obtained charge statement from the accused person in krio and recorded in it English and that at the conclusion of the statement it was read and explained to the accused person. The charge statement was produced and tendered in court to form part of the court records marked as exhibit B1-2.

The witness was unrepresented by any legal counsel, so the witness was cross examined by the accused person.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bangura refused bail and sent the accused person to the Male Correctional facility in Freetown.

Matter adjourned to the 1st August 2024.