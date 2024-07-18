Police officer testifies in alleged murder case

By Elizabeth Kamara

Thirty-three-year-old mason Bankole Koroma and forty-four-year-old trader Dora Hawa Kamara made their second appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at Pademba Road Court No. 1 in Freetown.

They face a charge of conspiracy to murder, contrary to Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act of 1861.

According to the charge sheet, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at No. 9 West Brook Street, Freetown, the accused conspired with unknown individuals to commit murder.

Police Prosecutor Inspector M.K. Taylor called the second witness, Inspector A.E. Conteh, from the CID headquarters, who identified the complainant and the accused. Inspector Conteh testified that on March 14, 2024, he received a case file for conspiracy to murder from the Central Police Division for further investigation.

The file included a police medical report of the deceased, Aminata Kamara, and a request for an autopsy.

As the witness became confused during his testimony, Prosecutor Kadie Taylor requested a short adjournment to properly confer with her witness.

Bail was not granted to the accused, and they were remanded to the male and female correctional centers at Pademba Road.

The case was adjourned to July 22, 2024, for further hearings.