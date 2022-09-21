Police investigates suspect’s torturing

SHARE

By Alfred Koroma

The Sierra Leone Police has in press release said it has initiated administrative and criminal investigations into a footage trending on social media which portrays an OSD police officer maltreating a man believed to have been caught stealing.

The video shows the OSD Police Officer tying up the feet and hands of the suspect on a guardrail, leaving the suspect dangled with his hands and feet chained on the rail while he was being beaten. The two minutes fifty one seconds footage also shows the OSD Officer tore off the trouser of the suspect and water being poured on him.

In a press statement, Police say it has taken cognisance of the video and has straightforwardly initiated administrative and criminal investigations into the said incident.

“The attention of the Sierra Leone Police Management has been drawn to a video making rounds on social media, which portrays a man in police camouflage perpetrating a degrading treatment to another individual, in the full view of others,” the Police wrote in a press statement dated 19th September, 2022.

Police brutal handling of suspect (s) has been a public concern, destabilizing relationship between the public and Police Force. In June, the Force came under heavy criticism for the arrest, detention and cruel treatment of a popular Sierra Leonean rapper, Alhaji Amadu Bah, nicknamed Boss LAJ.