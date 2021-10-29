Police impersonator imprisoned

October 29, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 yesterday sent one Obi Momoh Katta, a self -styled gangster, to two years imprisonment or pay three million Leone fine, after he was found guilty of impersonating a police officer.

Delivering his ruling on the above matter, Magistrate Kekura recalled that the accused was arraigned before him on two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and impersonation contrary to Section 3 of Cap 34 as amended by Section 3 of the Impersonation and Uniform Amendment Act No. 13 of 1975.

He said the charges were read and explained to the accused, but that he pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Kekura said the brief was that the accused on Friday 28 May, 2021, at Waterloo, Western Rural district, assaulted the complainant, Mohamed Osman Mahoi, in a manner occasioning him actual bodily harm, and that with intent to defraud he falsely pretended to be a member of the Sierra Leone police force and asked the complainant to give him the sum of ten thousand Leones.

He said in proving its case, the prosecution called three witnesses including the formal witness and the exhibit clerk that testified in respect of the matter.

Magistrate Kekura said after the testimony of the prosecution witnesses, the convict cross examined all prosecution witnesses because he was not represented by any Lawyer.

He said at the close of the prosecution’s case, the accused in defending himself selected to rely on his statement made to the police.

Reading his ruling further, Magistrate Kekura said based on the evidence adduced before him including the confessional statement of the accused made to the police, he was convinced that the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt on both count counts against the accused person.