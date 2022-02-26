24.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, February 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Poland, Sweden refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualification playoffs after invasion of Ukraine

By concord.web
0
161
The president of Poland’s football association Cezary Kulesza announced the news on Saturday.

“No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia,” he tweeted.

“We are in talks with (Swedish) and (Czech) federations to bring forward a joint statement to FIFA.”

Poland was due to travel to Moscow to face Russia on Thursday, March 24, while Ukraine was scheduled to travel to face Scotland on the same day.

The winner of the Poland-Russia game would host either Sweden or Czech Republic on March 29 in the final of their World Cup qualification route.

And the Swedish Football Association (SVFF) said on Saturday its board had decided that its men’s national team “will not play a possible playoff match against Russia — regardless of where the match is…

Read more…

Previous articleUkraine: 'No war please' message from Russian tennis star Rublev
Next articleUkraine conflict: The women making Molotov cocktails to defend their city
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved