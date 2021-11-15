Poland, Lithuania and Latvia consider triggering NATO’s Article 4 over the Belarus border crisis

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Polish Press Agency on Sunday that the three countries were in talks on whether to trigger the article, which calls for consultation when “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened.”

A NATO official said last week that the military alliance was monitoring the escalating situation and that “NATO allies stand in full solidarity with Poland and other allies affected by Belarus’ instrumentalization of migrants.”

The official said Belarus “bears responsibility for the crisis and the Lukashenko regime’s use of migrants as a hybrid tactic is inhumane, illegal and unacceptable.”

Polish border guards used loudspeakers on Monday to warn people at the Kuźnica-Bruzgi crossing that force may be used against them if they don’t follow orders. The authorities also deployed a helicopter and a…

