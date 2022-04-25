Piles of garbage pose threat to Mo Wharf community

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Member of Parliament representing Constituency 122 has called on the House of Parliament to help urge the Freetown City Council (FCC), Office of National Security (ONS), National Disaster Agency (NDA) and other concerned stakeholders to see how best they could clear the huge pile of garbage at the Mo Wharf community.

Hon. Allieu Ibrahim Kamara whilst standing on SO 25 complained that the Mo Wharf was sitting on a time bomb waiting to be exploded, noting that the huge pile of garbage poses a threat with the potential to destroy human lives.

“We have put so many things in place. We have done so many engagement with NDA, FCC, and community stakeholders within the surrounding communities that were alleged to have been disposing these cabbages, on the mitigation of the problem, but we are yet to get a head way,” he said.

He reported that last weekend; there was a kind of conflict between the Mo Wharf community and the other surrounding communities in which five households were destroyed.

He said the people of Mo Wharf were suffering and needed immediate intervention from government and agencies that have to do with disaster management.

He further explained that companies around like Bollore have been helping to see how best they will dispose the garbage, but that it was yet to be amended.

He said the rainy season is around the corner if needed attention is not given there will be a repeat of the

Presiding Speaker, Dr. Abass Bundu demanded that a meeting be held with the concerned stakeholders in his office on Friday to find the way forward.