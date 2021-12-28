Philippines typhoon: Homeless and hungry at Christmas, Typhoon Rai survivors struggle to rebuild

Broken wood, scraps of metal, and plastic waste line the shore, where an exhausted stray dog sleeps. The stench of waste and dead fish engulf the air.

“Everything was gone, including my house,” Lacia said. “The roof, and any wood that we built with, was gone.”

Nobody expected the wrath Rai would unleash when it struck the archipelago on December 16. It was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, killing nearly 400 people, while displacing hundreds of thousands more. The Philippines experiences several typhoons a year, but the climate crisis has caused storms to become more unpredictable and extreme — while leaving the nation’s poorest most vulnerable. Families like Lacia’s lost everything. And now, they face the nearly impossible task of rebuilding their homes without enough food to eat or water to drink. “We thought we were safe because we tied up our house. We…

Read more…