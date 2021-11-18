Philippines accuses Chinese Coast Guard of firing water cannons on its supply boats

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said no one was hurt during the November 16 incident at the Second Thomas Shoal, but the Philippine boats, which were transporting food supplies to military personnel based there, had to abort their mission.
Locsin said he had conveyed “in the strongest terms” to the Chinese ambassador to Manila “our outrage, condemnation and protest of the incident.”
Locsin warned Beijing’s “failure to exercise self restraint threatens the special relationship” between the two countries.
“China has no law enforcement rights in and around these areas. They must take heed and back off,” Locsin said.
Manila regards Second Thomas Shoal, which lies 105 nautical miles (195 kilometers)…