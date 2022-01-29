20.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, January 29, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Peter Tatchell on his life-long fight for gay rights

By concord.web
0
60

Boxer Mike Tyson, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a former Archbishop of Canterbury – just a few of the people Peter Tatchell has protested against during a lifetime of campaigning for human rights.

As the activist turns 70, he tells BBC News about the fear he has felt as he faced violence and jail time for standing up to discrimination of all kinds.

Tatchell plans to keep campaigning well into his 90s, and says he hopes to live to see “an end to the residual elements of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in British society”.

Reporting by Josh Parry, video by Lorna Acquah.

Read more…

Previous articleIranian women allowed to watch football match for first time since 2019 as country qualifies for World Cup in Qatar
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved