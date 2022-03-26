People are donating their Airbnbs to refugees

(CNN) — On 24 February, as she watched the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Desislava Tosheva was staring at her couch.

“I was in my living room, thinking about all the people about to flee their country, and how the ones with financial opportunities would be at a bigger advantage,” she says.

“I was looking at my couch, thinking I’d really love to offer it to someone in need.”

“I thought we wouldn’t get more than 200 members, but that was enough — to even help one person means the world to that person,” she says.

She thought wrong. At the time of writing, there are 80,000 members. Ukrainians and potential hosts post what they’re looking for and what they can offer respectively, and can match up on their own, or through the admins. Already, Tosheva and her admins have personally arranged housing for around 90 refugees.

Many of the hosts are donating properties that they previously…