Peng Shuai: WTA announces immediate suspension of tournaments in China amid concern for tennis player

In a statement released Wednesday, WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said the decision was based on the “unacceptable” response of Chinese officials in the #MeToo scandal, including rushing to censor Peng’s allegations and ignoring calls for a full and transparent investigation.

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” Simon said.

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022.”

One of China’s most recognizable sports stars, Peng publicly accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex at his home three years ago in a since-deleted social media post dated November 2.

