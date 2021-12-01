Peng Shuai: ‘Unanimous conclusion’ that tennis star is ‘fine,’ says IOC member Dick Pound

The European Union on Tuesday said it wants China to release “verifiable proof” that Peng is safe and to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into her sexual assault allegations against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

One of China’s most recognizable sports stars, Peng publicly accused Zhang of coercing her into sex at his home, according to screenshots of a since-deleted social media post dated November 2.

Following the accusation, Peng disappeared from public view, prompting several fellow tennis players to express worry on social media, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

On November 21, the IOC said in a statement that its president, Thomas Bach, had a 30-minute video call with three-time Olympian Peng, joined by a Chinese sports official and an IOC official. The statement said that, during the call, Peng appeared to be “doing fine” and was “relaxed,” saying she “would…

Read more…