Peng Shuai ‘reconfirms’ she is safe and well in second call with IOC, says Olympic organization

One of China’s most recognizable sports stars, Peng publicly accused a former top Communist Party official, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, of coercing her into sex at his home three years ago in a since-deleted social media post dated November 2.

Peng was immediately muffled by blanket censorship and disappeared from public view for more than two weeks, prompting the women’s tennis world to demand answers as to her whereabouts — as well as a full investigation into her allegations against Zhang.

Amid growing global outcry, individuals working for Chinese government-controlled media and the state sports system released a number of “proof of life” photos and videos of Peng.

On November 21, the IOC said in a statement that its president, Thomas Bach, held a 30-minute video call with three-time Olympian Peng, alongside a Chinese sports official and an additional IOC representative, and said…

