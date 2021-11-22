Peng Shuai has finally appeared in public. Why is the world not convinced she’s really safe?

Since Friday evening, a steady stream of photos and videos purporting to show a smiling Peng going about her life in Beijing have surfaced on Twitter — all posted by individuals working for Chinese government-controlled media and the state sport system, on a platform blocked in China.
The apparent propaganda push was followed Sunday by a video call between Peng and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, during which the three-time Olympian insisted she is “safe and well, living at her home in Beijing” and “would like to have her privacy respected,” according to a statement from the IOC.
The flurry of “proof of life” videos came amid a firestorm of global concern for Peng, who disappeared from the public eye for more than two weeks after taking to social media to accuse former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex at his home — an explosive and…