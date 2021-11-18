32.3 C
Peng Shuai: Chinese state media release alleged email from tennis star amid worry over whereabouts

China’s state-owned television broadcaster CGTN released the email, purportedly from Peng, in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time, amid growing international concern for her whereabouts.

One of China’s most recognizable tennis stars, Peng has not been seen in public since she accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex at his home three years ago, according to screenshots of a since-deleted social media post dated November 2.

Her post on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, was deleted within 30 minutes of publication, with Chinese censors moving swiftly to wipe out any mention of the accusation online. Her Weibo account, which has more than half a million followers, is still blocked from searchers on the platform.

Simon has said he doubts the email is authentic.

“The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my…

Read more…

concord.web

