Pathologist says deceased’s death was unnatural

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Government Pathologist, Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma, on Wednesday, testified before Justice Bah at the High Court of Sierra Leone in the ongoing murder trial of one N’Tuma Mansaray, that the deceased’s death was unnatural.

He further stated that in his expert opinion; the cause of death was not accidental or suicidal, but was unnatural.

He said during the post-mortem examination, he discovered that the deceased also sustained external injuries to his body and huge hematoma (that is swelling filled with blood) on the chest and heart.

Led in evidence by the State Prosecutor, Umu Sumaray, Dr. Koroma tendered the death certificate of Mamoud Mansaray to form part of the court records. He told the presiding judge that he is the government pathologist that performs all autopsy in the country.

He recalled on 5th April, 2020 when he performed an autopsy on the remains of the deceased and also recalled giving the original death certificate to the relatives of the deceased and a photocopy of same to the investigating officer.

He said at the conclusion of the autopsy, he prepared a report which was dated and signed by him, and had since been in his custody. The report was tendered in court as Exhibit R1-6.

The pathologist described the causes of death as acute haemorrhagic shock due to sharp pointed object on the arteries, and the result of a seven-centimetre stab wound on the left part on the neck, which led to his death.

After Dr, Owizz completed his testimony; he was cross-examined by defense counsels, I.P Mami Esq, and the accused person, N’Tuma Mansaray, who happens to be the wife of the deceased.

The accused person was arraigned on one count of murder contrary to the laws of the country.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person committed the offence on 30th March, 2020, in Freetown in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The matter has been adjourned to 25th July, 2022.