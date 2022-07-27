Pastor Mambu condemns proposed abortion law

By Emmanuel Gborie

General Overseer and Senior Pastor of the Faith Healing Bible Church and Executive Chairman of Redeemer Radio Network (RMN), Rev. Francis A. M. Mambu, has openly expressed an opposing view to a draft bill that was meant to legalize abortion in Sierra Leone, vehemently condemning the bill from becoming a law.

The drafted abortion bill previously failed back in 2015 after MPs attempted to pass the abortion law to legalize it and that was due to former President Koroma’s intervention and pressure from the religious bodies. Now that the government is trying to bring it back, the Clergy man is among those who have taken the frontline to object the Bill.

This bill is apparently meant to legalize abortion in Sierra Leone and has become an issue that is widely debated and contended by different groups around the country.

In one of his recent countrywide television and radio programs, Pst Mambu appealed to President Bio who seemingly looks to give his support to legalize the bill, to refrain from going ahead with such a bill as it undermines both Christian and Muslim values and has the potential to lay a very bad moral foundation in the country. He stated that God from the beginning is against murder of any kind.

The president, in the recent 10th African Conference on Sexual Health and Rights, stated that his government has unanimously approved a safe motherhood bill that will include a range of critical provisions to ensure the health and dignity of girls and women of reproductive age in Sierra Leone.

Pa Mambu, as he is commonly called, had also previously led a campaign against the proposed abortion bill calling abortion an account of killing of innocent babies during early stages of formation, he considers it an act of evil to undo the wonders of God’s work and therefore must be discouraged in order to avoid the wrath of God upon the nation.

“The right to life of the unborn child is inherent to the child and a based for all human rights,” he said.

Like most countries in the sub-region, abortion is currently illegal in Sierra Leone and it is opposed by most Muslims and Christians, so legalizing it eventually leads to frowning dispositions because they believe it encourages an anti-child mentality and destruction of the life of young girls.

The senior pastor and leader of the Jesus Great Redemption Crusade Program (JGCP) called on the President, Minister of Health and the government to see abortion as a human rights issue and urged all religious leaders to repudiate the draft abortion bill and join him in the campaign against the killing of innocent babies in the womb in the name of reproductive rights and civilization. Quoting Exodus 1:15-20 and 20:13, he cautioned the President not to ever try to sign the bill into a law.