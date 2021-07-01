Parliamentary Delegation Pays a Courtesy Call on Salone’s High Commission in Kenya

July 21, 2021

Photo of the delegation in Kenya

Sierra Leone’s Parliamentary Delegation to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee Meeting in Nairobi, on Monday,19the July, 2021, paid a courtesy call on Sierra Leones’s High Commission in Kenya.

The Delegation was led by the Clerk of Sierra Leone Parliament, Hon. Paran Umaru Tarawally.The meeting was scheduled for the 12th July— 18the July 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Delegation was well received by the High Commissioner and the staff of the aforesaid Mission.

In receiving the delegation , High Commissioner Bundu expressed thanks and appreciation to them for the visit and for their attendance at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Meeting in Nairobi representing the Speaker and the House of Parliament of Sierra Leone “ Thank you for coming to see us at the Mission and for representing Sierra Leone and West Africa at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Meeting. We are proud of your endeavors in effectively flying the flag of Sierra Leone Parliament”High Commissioner said.

The Head of Chancery, Mrs. Juliana Fallah, also expressed thanks to the Delegation and took them round the Chancery’s premises.

In his response, the Clerk of Sierra Leone’s Parliament, Hon. Tarawally thanked the High Commissioner and the staff for the exceptional reception and profoundly commended the Mission for the good work and for effectively representing Sierra Leone in Kenya and in East Africa.The Delegation was later seen off by the High Commissioner and the entire Diplomatic Staff of the aforesaid Mission.