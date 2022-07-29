Parliament sent Customary Land Rights Bill to committee stage

By Jariatu S Bangura

Members of Parliament have committed the Customary Land Rights Act, 2022, to the Legislative Committee for thorough scrutiny.

The bill seeks to provide for the protection of customary land rights, elimination of discrimination under customary law and the management and administration of law subject to customary law and other related matters.

According to the Minister of Lands and Country Planning, Dr. Turad Senesie, the bill will help to address the issue of ownership of family land especially in the provinces where both males, females and other members of the family will have equal opportunity.

He said title to communal land will be vested in the community especially places like secret society bush, sources of water, and grave sites will be in community rather than in the cities and that no single individual will take such lands and then dispose of it because it will be registered in the name of the community.

He said the protection of economical sensitive areas will be guaranteed by the bill once it is passed into law.

He said they want to protect livelihood in the communities, survival of special species that are in relationships with nature, the environment and wildlife.

Chairman Lands Committee, Hon. Quinton Salia-Konneh said the bill is not contentious and that a lot have been said about it and that it has long be waited for and MPs wanted to make it legal.

He said most MPs come from the protectorate, unlike a few that are in the Western Area, albeit each of them knows what it means for women in the protectorate to have been disenfranchised.

He said women are the greatest users of land in the country and that they use up to 65% of the available land, but ironically they have no access to it.

He added that women have been discriminated for far too long and that they have no role to play in decision making on lands that belongs to them, their parents or husband, adding that the bill will make way to eradicate or minimize such discrimination.

Leader of opposition, Hon. Chernoh R M Bah said they should ensure that irrespective of ones tribe and area they are coming from, they should have the privilege right to own land wherever in Sierra Leone.

He said various concerns have been raised that will be addressed during the Committee stage. He added that there was nothing bad for a number of people coming together to invest in agriculture for example in order to make use of the land, thus hoping that people should consider doing so in the interest of the country.

He said they don’t want to give all the land to investors and that the Ministry of Trade should create way to accommodate interested individuals.

Leader of Government Business, Hon. Matthew Nyuma said their government has in all ramifications worked to make gender empowerment sectoral.

He said there are various laws that were propagating discrimination against women, adding that it was good that women were now being recognized at all levels.