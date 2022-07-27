Parliament discusses National Land Commission Bill

By Jariatu S Bangura

Members of Parliament have yesterday July 26, discussed the National Land Commission Bill and demanded that women should have right to access and own land across the country, as most of them have been deprived unnecessarily over the years.

Presenting the Bill for consideration, Minister of Lands and Country Planning, Dr. Turad Senesie, said for far too long they have been grappling with economic challenges and for some reasons they were not able to look, as a nation, to design a national development plan.

He said the bill was first brought to Parliament sometimes in 2021, but was later withdrawn because of lack of consultation among stakeholders.

He said they have not used the land for national development and that a lot of other activities have been carried out without yielding any economic benefits to the people, adding that it was time now to use the land for effective growth and development.

He said the bill was designed to address the too many cases in court and allow the court to focus on other matters.

He said ones the Commission is established, it will handle the numerous land crises in court, take care of all inventories of land,cadastre mapping and create a conducive atmosphere and harmonize land issues in the country.

Hon. Quinton Salia-Konneh,Chairman,Lands Committee in Parliament, said as it stands now, everybody was yearning to be a land owner and that such was causing lots of mayhem in the society.

He said the bill will bring relief to the workload on the ministry and that the ministry has been trying it best to manage the situation.

“We are living in a place where both parties claiming to own land have the same document for the same piece of land and the situation now is that rich people own land while the poor that used to own it lost it the end. Because of the value attached to it, everybody wants to acquire land without even going through the right way of acquiring it.Enough space has been created for everybody to participate in the land tenure system,”he said.

He said the Commission will help to improve and replace the old land tenure system and stop the fighting over the same piece of land by different people.

Hon. Abdul Karim Kamara said over the years, women have suffered a lot of bully from men and that they were not assured of their birth right.

He said the bill must address issues that are causing a lot of problems in communities, citing Sahmalen where he said people have suffered a lot hence there was urgent need for the bill to be enacted.

Hon. Neneh Lebbie said women who have lost their husbands are being deprived of utilising the land left behind for them and that it will be a good one that the bill will help address the numerous issues.

She told the Minister that they have realised that elders in certain communities leave small space for marketing, roads and hospitals.

Hon. Rebecca Yei Kamara said women were considered in the bill and that the percentage was good as most challenges faced especially in the rural areas by women.

Hon. Emerson Lamina commended the effort made to create the commission that will address the numerous challenges in the acquisition of land.

He said the percentage for women stated in the bill should be considered by other up-coming Commissions.

He said the administration of land will now be done in a legal way once the bill is enacted and failing to do so, it will continue to be a perennial challenge.

He said the bill will allay the fears of many after it would be enacted enactment.

Hon. Shiaka Sama said his women in Sahmalen visited him to raise the concerns that continue to be a challenge for them since 2011 and that many politicians have visited and promised to address those challenges, but to no avail.

He said they felt betrayed with all the promises made but were yet to be addressed while they continue to suffer.

“We are suffering quietly and if this law comes into being without implementation, the present government will continue to hear the challenges around land. Most people have become landless,” he said.

He stated that women have the right to own land and that they should be given up to 90%.

Leader of the main opposition All People’s Congress,Hon. Chernoh R M Bah said land is one of the greatest capital investments that is substantial and commended the paramount chiefs for making some inputs in the bill.

He said the minister did promise to achieve result in retrieving land banks and that a lot of investors have suffered in the hands of Sierra Leoneans and most times their investments were not secured.

He said the challenges will be addressed once the bill is enacted and that the issue of title deeds of owing lands should be looked into as people no longer register titles, but documents.

Hon. Matthew Nyuma,Leader of Government of Business said it was true that they should not make laws to conflict with other laws that have been in existence but will try to address it when they go to committee stage.