Parliament applauds new Chief Minister

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Members of Parliament yesterday applauded Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, describing him as a loyalist and a hardworking individual.

Dr. Sengeh is a scientist with data driven expertise to transform institutions through real motivation and innovation.

Prior to his appointment as Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education in 2019, he transformed the technological outlook of President Bio’s governance system in his capacity as Chief Innovation Officer at the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation at State House; a position he held for less than two years.

He energised motivational outreach skills to schools in all corners of the country coupled with enforced digitalization of the basic and secondary education sector brought even the remotest school under government watch for assessment.

Hon. Bashiru Silike said Dr. Sengeh would be on record as the youngest Chief Minister in the country, an appointment which demonstrated that President Bio has a lot of confidence in the young people of Sierra Leone.

Hon. Sia Mahawa Tommy described Dr. Sengeh as a genius and that his doctorate title is one which citizens would yearn to emulate.

She urged him to do good just as he had started in the education sector.

Hon. Mohamed Bangura called on Dr. Sengeh to introduce performance contract for ministers to be evaluated at least quarterly or yearly.