Park Geun-hye: South Korea pardons jailed former President

Park Kyung-mi, a spokesperson for the Blue House — South Korea’s presidential office — said President Moon Jae-in considered former President Park’s worsening health condition when deciding to grant a special pardon.

In 2017, Park became the country’s first democratically-elected leader to be forcibly removed from office after the country’s Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach her over allegations of corruption and cronyism.

She was found guilty on multiple counts of abuse of power, bribery and coercion in 2018 and sentenced to 24 years in prison — later reduced to 20 years following a retrial. Those charges related to a massive influence-peddling case that gripped South Korea, prompted widespread protests, upended the country’s politics and implicated some of its most powerful figures.

