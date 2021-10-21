Paris Hilton: I couldn’t sleep for 20 years from memories of youth care abuse

Reality TV star Paris Hilton has spoken outside US Congress about the abuse she and others received while at a youth care facility for trouble teens.

At an event with lawmakers and rights advocates, Hilton spoke about a new congressional bill.

She said the Accountability for Congregate Care Act would set out a national bill of rights for youth in residential facilities, and urged members of Congress and President Joe Biden to pass it into law.

