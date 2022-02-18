Paris exhibit brings ‘The Little Prince’ home

The original manuscript sits alongside hundreds of other items that celebrate many facets of the author’s life and work. They include watercolors, sketches, drawings, photographs, poems, newspaper clippings and correspondence.
“The exhibition is called ‘An Encounter with the Little Prince’ and the goal is to really encounter Little Prince,” Thomas Rivière, great-grandnephew of Saint-Exupery, told CNN.
“It’s been a dream (of mine) for such a long time,” Rivière added.
Born in the French city of Lyon in 1900, Saint-Exupery was a writer, pilot and journalist who joined the French air force in 1940. That year, he flew to New York on a mission to persuade the United…