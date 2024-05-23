Paris 2024 Olympic Games torch to visit Chamonix

The Olympic Torch will have to travel through Chamonix on its journey from Greece to Paris.

Over two and a half months the flame will travel through 64 territories, finally landing in Paris 26 July 2024.

On World Olympic Day, 23 June 2024, Chamonix will welcome the torch-bearers from 18:45. The lighting of the cauldron will take place at Place Mont Blanc.

Torch bearers include: Meije Bidault (sit-ski athlete), Merlin Surget (snowboard cross athlete), Michel Caux (ice hockey athlete), Monique Mollier (lifeguard), and Edith Aubert (head of popular aid).

Already, members of the Sentinelle army force were stationed on the Millau viaduct for the passage of the torch last Monday, as thousands of people turned out to see it carried across the world’s tallest bridge.

As the torch made its way through town, police shut down a pro-Palestinian protest group, according to the Midi Libre newspaper.

The Olympic flame has its own security detail of 115 police officers, which Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday had averted “23 actions aimed at disturbing the successful proceedings” of the torch relay since the start of last week.