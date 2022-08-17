PAN-SL commences 14-day online campaign on peace, patriotism

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Patriotic Advocacy Network Sierra Leone (PAN), has on August 12, commenced a 14- day online campaign on peace and patriotism.

.The campaign was to create awareness among youth to have developed the spirit of patriotism and oneness in the country.

The “Patriot Campaign” is an on-going awareness awakening campaign that is geared towards educating the Sierra Leonean populace on the importance of patriotism, unity and national cohesion.

The campaign advocates against violence and tribalism in Sierra Leone, the campaign uses the production of online materials by using all social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, and other social platforms.

Executive Director of the ornagisation,said since the inception of PAN-SL in 2013, they have been organizing campaigns on the danger of tribal hate speech and youth not to be involved in any such of violence.

He said they have been visiting school communities across the country, engaging youth on the danger of tribal hate speech in all social media platforms.

He said prior to the 8th, 9th, 10th of August, protest in Freetown and other parts of the country, they had been calling on youth across the country to stay out of violence.

He added that on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022.

“With great dismay, we also condemn all acts of violence that transpired before, during and after the said demonstrations which include: the sending of inciting audios on social media, using of invectives and words of incitement on public places, firing of tear gas and live bullets, pelting of stones, burning of police stations, burning of tires in the streets, looting of properties and destruction of places and properties,” he said.

“Let us be reminded that our country had once tasted the bitterness of war and we are still romancing with its predicaments. As a nation, it is clear that violence leads to perpetual pain, suffering and above all, does trek a nation from progress. Therefore, violence in all forms and shapes is unwelcomed, unaccepted and unreasonable. Violence has no room in our society and violence is not the answer.”

He urged every Sierra Leonean, especially youth, to stay out of violence in all forms and urged the government to provide possible dialogue with various stakeholders in the country, to see how they can address the issue of violence in the country.