Palestinians vow to stay on West Bank land despite defeat in decades-old legal battle

Jerusalem
CNN
 — 

The leader of a Palestinian village council in the West Bank vowed Friday to continue fighting eviction from land the Israeli military is claiming as a firing range, despite an Israeli Supreme Court decision against the Palestinians in a case that has been in court for more than two decades.

“We will all resist and stay in our lands; we have no other place to go to,” Masafer Yatta council leader Nidal Abu Younis told CNN on Friday.

“Israel is seeking, through these attempts, to separate the villages in the Hebron Mountains from the northern Negev in the occupied lands, and break families’ ties,” Abu Younis said.

Israel’s High Court of Justice Wednesday ruled against the Palestinian villagers, accepting the Israeli state’s claim that…

