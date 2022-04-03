24.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 3, 2022
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for early elections after parliament dismisses no-confidence vote against him

Islamabad, Pakistan
CNN
 — 

Imran Khan survived an attempt to oust him as Pakistan’s prime minister on Sunday, after a no-confidence vote was blocked in parliament by the deputy speaker.

Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, requested the country’s president dissolve Parliament and called on the nation to prepare for a fresh election.

Khan had been set to lose the no-confidence motion, which was backed by an alliance of politicians – including more than a dozen defectors from Khan’s own political party. But in a dramatic reprieve for the embattled leader, the vote was blocked as “unconstitutional” by the deputy speaker.

For months, Khan has been battling depleting foreign exchange reserves and double digit inflation, with…

concord.web

