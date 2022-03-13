29.4 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, March 13, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Pakistan demands joint probe into ‘accidental’ missile fired by India

By concord.web
0
97

“Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement.

“Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” it added.

India said on Friday it had accidentally fired the missile into Pakistan this week because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan warned New Delhi of “unpleasant consequences.”

India says it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan

The international community must play its “due role in promoting stability in a nuclearized environment,” the foreign office statement from Pakistan said, warning of “dire consequences” if any misinterpretation by one of the sides lead to an escalation.

Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbors, which have fought three…

Read more…

Previous articleUkraine: ‘Not all Russians support this war’
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved