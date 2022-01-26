Overcrowded wards, limited staff at Koidu hospital

January 26, 2022

By Jariatu S. Bangura

The 2020 Auditor General’s report has revealed how the Koidu government hospital in Kono had overcrowded wards with limited number of staff.

Auditors identified that as a result of the Free Healthcare Programme, the paediatric wards were overcrowded with admission cases.

“It was also strange to note that there were instances where three patients with different ailments were occupying a single bed,” the report says.

Auditors recommended that the Medical Superintendent should enhance the infrastructure of the facility and also include the bed issue into the hospital budget.

In his response, the Medical Superintendent noted that the issue constitutes a serious concern to the hospital management, adding that modalities were in place in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and donor partners to salvage the situation with immediate effect.

He added that minutes of discussions were available for audit review and verification, adding that the issue of beds for patients was also a concern to the hospital management.

He, however, noted that accommodation or the means of expanding the Paediatric wards facility in the hospital,was challenging.

The hospital, according to the report, lacked tools and equipment including laboratory operations microscopes, fully automated biochemical analyser, gas analyser for respiratory diseases, automated haemoglobin analyser, elisa test kits and reader machines for testing typhoid fever, and hepatitis B, machine for molecular diagnostic, reagent for the determination of protein in urine and enough blood bank for refrigeration.

“We recommended that the Director of Training, Hospital and Laboratory Services, should ensure that the hospital is provided with these essential tools and equipment, via budgets, in order to enhance the sustainability of quality health service delivery to the patients”.

But the Medical Superintendent states that management had resolved to factor in the next year’s budget, issues raised regarding the laboratory tools and equipment.

“Management should always ensure that the hospital environment is clean and patients get their normal medical treatment at the hospital”.

He added that the blood bank project was effective at the hospital and that campaign for blood donors was in progress.