Over Musa ‘Timbo’ Kamara saga: Bo Rangers Chairman clarifies

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Chairman of Bo Rangers Football Club, Babadi Kamara, has made further clarifications just a day after his club confirmed the termination of their top striker and last season’s Sierra Leone premier league golden boot winner.

In his piece titled; ‘Musa Tombo Saga, my final submission’ the club’s chairman who also doubles as Team Manager of the Sierra Leone senior national team stated that he has been an elderly brother, father and mentor to the striker and has endured things he couldn’t have endured.

He also cited that he has invested in Musa Tombo more than what he has done in his capacity as Executive Chairman of Bo Rangers FC.

He said: “Every club or institution has their emoluments structure. Musa’s emoluments as a player with Bo Rangers then remain the best in Sierra Leone Football.

“Call from certain quarters that I could’ve sold Musa and recoup my investment. In an ideal investment situation that could’ve been the procedure but there is no way we as a club and I as an individual who has come under attack from Musa’s wife will allow our reputation to be damaged simply because we want to recoup our investment. Goodwill is an intangible asset acquired by companies over time with a huge monetary value placed on it. Our image as a club is supreme and supersedes any market value for Musa.”

On the club’s refusal to sell the player, he said Bo Rangers has an agent that handles all international transfers’ on-behalf of the club, adding that anyone who contacts them for Musa or any other player like somebody recently did for Yeami Dunia will always refer that individual or club to their agent base in the UK.

He said: “There has not been any agreement from any club that we have refused to. Clubs in another part of the world think that we are so poor that whatever terms they put on the table we should accept. That mentality will not work with Bo Rangers. We invest in our players and provide them with their basic needs ranging from shelter, feeding daily, medical, bonuses and a lots more.”

Babadi Kamara further assures that as Team Manager, if Musa is called to the national team their relationship will be cordial and professional.