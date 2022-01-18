Over missing Le1Billion… Police Officer discharged, acquitted for want of prosecution witness

January 18, 2022

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Saio Kargbo was before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on a count charge of fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20 (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

It was alleged that on Thursday 23rd July, 2020, at the Sierra Leone Police headquarters, George Street in Freetown, the accused fraudulently converted to his own use, the sum of one hundred and sixty thousand United States Dollars ($160,000),equivalent to one billion seven hundred million Leones(1,700,000,000).

It was further alleged that the money was entrusted to him by Assistant Inspector General of Police Mohamed Abu Brima Jah for temporal safe keeping.

During the preliminary investigation, the prosecution led two witnesses including Abu Brima Jah who explained how he delivered the money to the accused.

The accused person, Samuel Saio Kargbo, made twenty appearances in court and on the 15th December, 2021, Magistrate Sahr Kekura informed the prosecution that on the next adjournment date, he will use Section 94 of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965, should the prosecution fails to bring in witnesses to testify.

Shortly after the matter was mentioned on Friday, counsels representing the accused, M.N Kamara, I.A Kamara and F.R Conteh applied for a discharge of the matter.

Without wasting time, Magistrate Sahr Kekura discharged the matter for want of prosecution witness.

ASP Samuel Saio Kargbo walked out of the court with tears running down his eyes.