26.6 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
spot_img
HomeIssues
Issues

Over missing Le1Billion… Police Officer discharged, acquitted for want of prosecution witness

By Concord Times
0
139

January 18, 2022

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Saio Kargbo was  before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on a count charge  of fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20 (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

It was alleged  that on Thursday 23rd July, 2020, at the Sierra Leone Police headquarters, George Street in Freetown, the accused  fraudulently converted to his own use, the sum of one hundred and sixty thousand United States Dollars ($160,000),equivalent to one billion seven hundred million Leones(1,700,000,000).

It was further alleged that the money was entrusted to him by Assistant Inspector General of Police Mohamed Abu Brima Jah for temporal safe keeping.

During the preliminary investigation, the prosecution led two witnesses including Abu Brima Jah who explained how he delivered the money to the accused.

The accused person, Samuel Saio Kargbo, made twenty appearances in court and on the 15th December, 2021, Magistrate Sahr Kekura informed the prosecution that on the next adjournment date, he will use Section 94 of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965, should the prosecution fails to bring in witnesses to testify.

Shortly after the matter was mentioned on Friday, counsels representing the accused, M.N Kamara, I.A Kamara and F.R Conteh applied for a discharge of the matter.

Without wasting time, Magistrate Sahr Kekura discharged the matter for want of prosecution witness.

ASP Samuel Saio Kargbo walked out of the court with tears running down his eyes.

Previous articleThree directors appointed to serve SLRSA in four years’ time
Next article23-year-old remanded for allegedly stealing at Presidential Lodge
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved