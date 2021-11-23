Over alleged Stealing of Le75m …NP manager to face High Court

November 23, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

After the testimonies of three prosecution witnesses, followed by the closure of the prosecution’s case, Magistrate Mark Ngegba, presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.2, on Monday 22nd November, 2021, committed one Abdulrahman Sesay, former manager at National Petroleum to stand trial in the High Court for allegedly stealing 75 million Leones.

The accused person made Twelve (12) appearances before he was committed to the High Court.

Before the committal, Magistrate Ngegba narrated that the accused person was before the court on two counts of embezzlement and Larceny by servant contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

He said the police had alleged that the accused person on Friday 5 October, 2018, at NP filling station, Wilberforce, Freetown, embezzled the sum of Seventy Five Million Leones (Le 75, 700, 000).

Magistrate Ngeba said the prosecution called three witnesses including one factual, and the police investigators who were cross examined by Lawyer C.I Williams.

He added that in a preliminary trial, the prosecution needed to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt, and, as well prove the existence of concrete evidence in the matter.

He said having looked at the evidence before him, he was satisfied that the accused person had a case to answer in the High Court.

After the committal of the matter to the High Court, Magistrate Ngegba granted 50 million Leones bail to the accused person, plus two sureties.

He added that one of the sureties must be an employee at age 40 and above.

He further ordered that the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Assistant Registrar.