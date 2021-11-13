20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, November 14, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Over 50 dead and 12 injured after clashes at same Ecuadorian prison where a riot left more than 100 dead in September

By concord.web
0
337
Dozens of inmates were killed and injured in clashes early Saturday in Litoral Penitentiary, the same prison in the Guayas Province where more than 100 were killed just over a month ago, Guayas Governor Pablo Arosemena said in an announcement.

Ecuadorian police began activating security protocols Friday night after reports of gunshots and possible confrontations between inmates at the prison, Arosemena said.

The deadly clashes appear to be an instance of gang violence, according to the governor, who said inmates “not only used weapons and detonations, but they tried to suffocate (other prisoners), burned mattresses, and more.”

The Litoral Penitentiary on the outskirts of the coastal city of Guayaquil was also the site of brutal clashes at the end of September that claimed 118 lives and wounded 79. At least five of those killed were beheaded before security forces were able to restore…

Read more…

Previous articlePoland-Belarus border: The BBC reports from the camps within touching distance of the EU
Next articleDress embroidery project unifies women around the world
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved