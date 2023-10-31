Over 400 students orientate at Limkokwing

Ishmael Dumbuya

The Limkokwing University of Creative Technology and Innovation has yesterday, 30th October, held an orientation ceremony for over 400 freshmen that are due to attend this academic year, on the theme; “Over 7 years of Driving Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Transformation,” at the university’s campus on Hill Station in Freetown.

In his keynote address at the ceremony, Hon. Abdul Murray Conteh, commended the over 400 freshmen for choosing the university, adding that it’s a decision that cannot be regretted, as the university is among the best in the country.

He went on to underscore that the university has operated over 7 years, and since then they have been doing absolutely well academically as well as preparing students to meet the many competitive challenges in the job market.

He explained that Linkokwing University of Creative Technology is an international University with a global presence across 3 continents.

He said the university was established in 1991 by founder and President, Tan Sri Dato Sri Paduka Dr. Limkokwing.

He concluded that the university has over 30,000 students coming from more than 165 countries, studying in its 13 campuses in Botswana, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malaysia, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and United Kingdom.

“Its main campus is in Malaysia. Limkokwing University has established worldwide recognition through its innovative brand of creative education merging the best of East and West education,” he said.

According to Aiah James, the University’s Registrar, Limkokwing University Sierra Leone campus was established by the Ernest Bai Koroma administration with the aim of transforming the tertiary education landscape and to help meet the country’s high demand for graduates in the field of digital technology.

“The university opens its new campus in Sierra Leone in 2014, but through the Ebola scourge, the University started its transformation in 2016 by creating the most high-tech learning environment to empower students with the latest in digital technology,” he stated.

He further stated that the university was officially opened by the former president of Sierra Leone, Dr.Ernest Bai Koroma, on 18 March 2017.

“The University has the honor of being Sierra Leones first foreign university. It offers creativity-centered courses. This is in line with the country’s vision to produce graduates that will go on to become technology-savvy movers and shakers of the society.At the Limkokwing University, a student from even the most remote part of Sierra Leone will become a technology competent individual who is creative and innovative. It is a global tertiary University that blends holistic education with industry-driven skills,” the registrar mentioned.

In an interview with this medium, Hassan Kamara, from the university’s Faculty of Communication, Media and Broadcasting, said Limkokwing is a blessing to Sierra Leoneans because it helps impart digital and technological know-how in students.

He ended that in 2014, the University first cohort number of students went through the rigorous admission process before they were issued admission letters.

“The first and second batch of students applied to the Ministry of Education for government Grant-in-aid and went through interviews before they are finally awarded letters of Scholarship ranging from Diploma to Degree courses,” he said.

The orientation ceremony ended on departmental briefings, statements from heads of faculties, and the university’s choir made some performances as a way of welcoming the freshmen.