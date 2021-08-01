Over 4 million mosquito nets to be distributed nationwide

August 24, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation (2) Dr. Amara Jambai and other Doctors at the conference room

Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation 2, Dr. Amara Jambai, has disclosed that the ministry will distribute over four million mosquito nets nationwide to help in the fight against Malaria in Sierra Leone.

He was speaking during the celebration of World Mosquito Day at the Ministry’s conference room, Youyi Building on Friday, 20th August.

He stated that the number of deaths and incidences of malaria were increasing in the country despite the many interventions by partner organizations.

He said the disease was gradually killing adults who don’t make it to 70 years, hence the ministry solicited support required to fight against it.

He said government through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation was working with its international partners and that they were taking the campaign very seriously to eliminate malaria from Sierra Leone.

He said the government was very committed in the fight against malaria, and that they were pushing very hard in getting global funding and have been able to get over one hundred and twenty six million United States Dollars from their partners.

Dr. Ramlat Jose from President Malaria Initiative (PMI), expressed her delight to be present at the celebration of the World Mosquito Day.

She said malaria remains one of the biggest heath threats to Sierra Leoneans, and that young children and pregnant woman are mostly vulnerable to malaria.

She cited that it was estimated that over 2 million of the country’s clinic visits every year are due to malaria.

She commended the government of Sierra Leone in its efforts to eliminating mosquito in the home and communities, because it’s the first step to success in winning the fight.

She said this year the government of Sierra Leone conducted the first district wide indoor residual spraying in two districts.

“With that intervention, approximately 700,000 will be protected from mosquito bite,” she said, adding that they were pleased to have partnered with the government on that important new intervention.

She stated that in May 2020, the government of Sierra Leone with support from USAID, Global Fund and other partners, distributed 4.6 million bed nets with effected insecticides against mosquitoes to prevent 7 million Sierra Leoneans from Malaria.

“This continuing investment will allow Sierra Leone to track its mosquito population and make sure that any future malaria intervention like bed nets and insecticide spraying can have the greatest impact,” she said

She said the U.S government looks forward to many years of collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to make Sierra Leone a healthier and safer place.