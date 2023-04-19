Over 2,613, voter ID cards collected

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairman of the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone(ECSL),Mohamed Kenewui Konneh, has disclosed that about 2,613,655 voters have collected their voter identity cards, representing about 77% of total registered voters.

The distribution process which started on April 7, at all the 3,630 Centres across the country, ended last Sunday, April 16.

“Provisionally, about 2,613,655 voters have collected their voter registration cards. This represents about 77% of total registered voters. This figure is provisional as not all centres were reported on during the process,” he said.

He made the disclosure at the Commission’s conference room, Tower Hill in Freetown, while briefing the press about the development of the collection of the ID cards and other developments within the commission.

He stated that throughout the ten-day period, the process was generally peaceful, and thanked and appreciated the significant role played by the Sierra Leone police and the Office of National Security (ONS) in providing security during the card distribution exercise.

He also noted that, there were 5,205 photoless registrants, 502 mismatched and 9,061 misplaced voters, adding that procedures dealing with those cases were strictly followed during the exercise, including issuing of cards and attestations and relocation voters to their correct registration centres.

He said the collection of voter registration cards will continue at the various district offices nationwide from Monday 24th April 2023.

In another development, he stated that, on April 17, the Commission signed contract with 25 Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) to strengthen electoral education and sensitization on the Proportional Representation.

As National Returning Officer, he also declared uncontested paramount chief members of parliament duly elected as paramount chief members of parliament.

He stated that by the powers vested in him under Section 33 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991 (Act No. 6 of 1991) and pursuant to the provisions of Sections 66 (b) and 97 (1) and (2) of the Public Elections Act, 2022(Act No. 4 of 2022), the Electoral Commission successfully conducted the Nomination of Candidates for the election of Paramount Chief Members of Parliament in 14 ECSL District offices nationwide excluding the Western Area.

He said after close of nominations on Saturday, 1 April 2023, the Commission administered only one Paramount Chief Member of Parliament candidate nomination in the following districts including Kailahun, Kono, Tonkolili, Port Loko, Karene, Bo and Moyamba.