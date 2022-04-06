Over 1000 people benefit from Orange Jammah Sunakati

Leading telecommunication company, Orange Sierra Leone stormed Dwarzack on Tuesday evening and provided free Sunakati for hundreds of people. Over 500 people benefitted from their generosity.

The Sunakati feeding is part of Orange’s Love Tight campaign that is used to reach out to thousands of Muslims and share love and Islamic teachings with them during this holy month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday more than 500 people in the Dwarzack community converged at the Dwarzack playing field to participate in the Jammah Sunakati, where they all sat side by side and shared food.

The gathering was a symbolism of the love and kindness that is being preached throughout this month.

Food was prepared by Orange staff and community women, side by side. The Orange team were at the scene from afternoon, providing customer services whiles local religious leaders also preached sermons about Ramadan.

Dwarzack is the first community that has benefitted from the Orange Sunakati this year. The leading mobile network said they will also reach many more communities across the country during the course of this Ramadan.

“We are just so excited to give back to communities, this is our way of saying thank you to customers. At a time like this we understand the spirit of Ramadan which is about generosity and love,” a senior Orange staff said.

People who participated in the feast at just after the evening prayers were so grateful.

“I am so grateful for this, it shows Orange cares about us. They come to our community, sponsor and join us to make food and then share it with us. This is an amazing gesture,” a 52 old woman said.

The woman is a leading member in the Dwarzack community and was so happy to mobilize her fellow women to join Orange to prepare the sunakati.

The Jamma Sunakati is just one of many grand gestures Orange has embarked on during this Ramadan for its customers.

Everyday customers are winning millions of leones in prices in the form of provisions.

Orange Money is also offering dry rations to many more people in different parts in the country.

“We want to reach as many people as possible. We are hoping that even those who can’t afford to buy food and observe the Ramadan, they will be able to do so through our support,” an Orange Money executive said.