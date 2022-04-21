Over 1.6 billion people across the world speak Chinese language – Ambassador Hu

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, HU Zhangliang yesterday during the celebration of the International Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute, Kortright, Fourah Bay College (FBC), told newsmen that over 1.6 billion people across the world speak Chinese language.

The theme for the celebration is ‘Chinese language: together for a better future’.

“The Chinese language is the largest mother tongue used in the world. It is spoken by over 1.6 billion people in the world. So far, more than 180 countries and regions in the world have introduced Chinese language learning into their societies, and over 70 countries have incorporated Chinese learning and teaching into their national education systems. More than 20 million people out of China are learning Chinese, and the cumulative number of Chinese learners and users abroad is close to 200,” he said.

He said the celebration was also the 13th United Nations Chinese Language Day, which has been celebrated annually on April 20 since 2010.

He thanked President Bio for attaching great importance to China-Sierra Leone relations and for his great effort in promoting mutual understanding between the two peoples through increased cultural exchanges.

“Language is one of the most remarkable creations of human beings and Chinese Language is one of the oldest languages in the world which has a history of thousands years and it is an important symbol of Chinese civilization and an important carrier of the Chinese culture,” he said.

The Chinese Ambassador said President Xi Jinping has pointed out that people are the best bridge for exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations,whereas closer people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning is a sure way to eliminate estrangement and promote mutual understanding among nations.

He said with a good command of Chinese language, people can understand the brilliant Chinese culture better characterized by a world view of harmony between humanity and nature, a global view of coordination and cooperation among all countries, a social view of unity but not uniformity, and a moral outlook of kindness and righteousness.

He continued that with Chinese language, people would find it easier not only to appreciate China’s profound history, current development and promising future, but also to do business and conduct all other kinds of exchanges with the Chinese people.

He further said Confucius Institute and other Chinese language education institutions have done a lot to provide support to people around the world in learning Chinese and understanding China.

“Today’s event is not only a program for popularizing the Chinese language, but also an important occasion for appreciating the Chinese culture. I have taken note that our Confucius Institute at FBC has prepared several Chinese cultural programs here, such as calligraphy, tea ceremony, and paper-cutting as well as some Chinese folk shows like Chinese Kung-fu and dance. I am sure that you can feel the joyous atmosphere brought about by the Chinese culture and I hope today’s event would bring our two people even closer, and enhance our mutual understandings with each other,” he said.

He said Chinese side would continue to deepen educational and cultural exchanges with Sierra Leonean and assured everyone that once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, more and more Sierra Leonean friends would be invited to China to experience the charm of their culture.

He further thanked staff of the Confucius Institute for their commendable and hard effort in helping interested Sierra Leonean friends study and learn the Chinese culture and language, and prayed for the Chinese language and culture to link everyone more closely in our strive for a better future together.

In her own statement, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Memunatu Pratt thanked the Ambassador and the Confucius Institute for teaching Sierra Leonean students the Chinese language. She said language in part of cultural, is a principle conveyor of beliefs, tradition, customs for people to reveal their identity.

She said it was a big achievement for Sierra Leonean to read and write Chinese language and that the Ambassador was ready to support and promote culture in Sierra Leone.

She called on the government to bring more languages in the universities for students to learn and understand them, a development that would bring peace and development in every country.