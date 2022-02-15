Ottawa police chief is stepping down, city officials say amid ongoing protests

“Peter Sloly and the Ottawa Police Services Board reached a mutually agreeable separation and as such Chief Peter Sloly is no longer employed with the Ottawa Police Service,” board chair Diane Deans said during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

While Deans thanked Sloly for his service, she opened the meeting by saying that police were so far unable to achieve peace in the city.

“The OPS (Ottawa Police Service) has been unable to adequately enforce our laws and our residents continue to be terrorized. It isn’t good enough,” Deans said, adding, “I have watched in disbelief as this carnival of chaos has been allowed to continue.”

Deputy Chief Steve Bell is now the interim chief. Deans said the board would implement a new command structure and would shortly appoint a new chief.

