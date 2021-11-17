Orthodox Church opens school at Kroo Bay

November 17, 2021

By Regina Pratt

The Orthodox Archbishop of Guinea and Coastal West Africa, Hi Eminence Metropolitan George, representing the Holy Orthodox Mission, on Monday November 15, 2021, officially opened the Holy Annunciation Orthodox Christian newly constructed 2-story school building for pre and primary school children at Kroo bay Slum Community in Freetown.

In his statement during the ceremony, the Archbishop said coming to Sierra Leone for the second time, he was impressed with the Mission’s development progress in the country, adding that the school which cost about 100,000 Euros is to support the children of Kroo Bay , one of the most deprived communities in the Western Area.

This is the second visit of the Archbishop into the shores of Sierra Leone, to see exactly how the mission is faring and secondly to officially open such a landmark project.

And, according to Archbishop George, he was highly impressed with the type of structure he met at Kroo Bay, serving as school for children in that community, which was not the case during his first visit in the country.

He commended Father Themi and Team and every other stakeholder including the government of Sierra Leone for such a brilliant job executed.

Archbishop George encouraged the pupils to take their academic work seriously, which he says is the only way out for them to become better and decent citizens tomorrow.

“The school is for you, and you need to make use of it and it is up to you now to build the future as we have done what we have to do.”

He also empathized the role of the teachers, referring to them as spiritual mothers and fathers that have the responsibility to guide and show the kids a pathway to success.

Representing the Mayor of Freetown, Councilor Murray A. Conteh of Ward 431 thanked the Mission for such a job done within the community, and that they will continue to work with them.

He stated that they were fully involved in the project from the beginning to the end.

In his statement, the Chief of Kroo Bay community, Pa Alimamy Kargbo commended the work of the mission and personally thanked the Archbishop for his inspiring message to the pupils.

He, however, appealed for the school to be fenced entirely in order to wade off detractors from the pupils during school hours.

The opening ceremony started with intense prayers from the Archbishop and team, witnessed by pupils, teachers and some stakeholders of the Kroo Bay Community.

The ceremony was climaxed by touring of the entire school building by the visiting Archbishop and team.