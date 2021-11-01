20.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Oromo Liberation Army: On the ground with Ethiopian fighters

By concord.web
0
181

Conflict between the federal government and rebel TPLF forces in Ethiopia threatens the very fabric of the state, with hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of starvation.

But while the focus has been on the conflict in Tigray, right across Ethiopia different groups are involved in their own struggles. Foremost amongst them are the Oromo – Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group. Two months ago, the Oromo Liberation Army announced a formal alliance with Tigrayan rebels in the north, against the government in Addis Ababa.

On Monday, OLA commander Jaal Marroo told the BBC the group had taken several towns in western, central, and southern Oromia, facing little resistance from government forces who were retreating. Government spokespeople have not responded to the BBC’s request for comment.

In this exclusive report, the BBC’s Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga is the first…

Read more…

Previous articleAll Saints’ Day: The history and traditions behind the holiday
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved