Orlando Pirates eye move for Mohamed ‘Fabiański’ Kamara

January 18, 2022

By Sahr Morris Jnr

South Africa Premier Soccer League side, Orlando Pirates are said to be monitoring and showing interest to sign Sierra Leone international and East End Lions goalkeeper, Mohamed N Kamara.

According to popular African Sports Journalist who is currently covering the African Cup of Nations and CAF media expert, Micky Jnr, the Soweto base club who were also the 2013 CAF Champions League Runners-up are the first South African club to show interest on the 22-year-old shot-stopper.

Micky Jnr broke the news on his official Twitter page: “Orlando Pirates are the first club from South Africa to show interest in the signing of #TeamSierraLeone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara (22). Kamara plays for East End Lions. He won the MOTM award in their incredible 0-0 draw against Algeria.”

Kamara has enjoyed a very good run so far this in the African Cup of Nations with an outstanding display against the defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria which ended in a goalless draw.

His heroics between the sticks saw his side earn a superb point and clean sheet, and on Sunday he was at it again, despite conceding two goals against Ivory Coast, he earlier on saved AC Milan’s Franck Kessie’s penalty.