Orange to construct $50m data center in Bo

October 25, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

The leading telecommunication company in Sierra Leone, Orange Telecom, last Thursday, October 21, turned the sod for the construction of a data center worth 50 million United States Dollars in Bo.

The constriction of the data center, which will be done by a Sierra Leonean company in Tikonko Chiefdom,Bo District, Southern Sierra Leone, is expected to be completed within 12 to 15 months.

Telecommunication data center is a service delivery architecture that uses cloud design and operational principles to meet service provider business and service delivery needs. In this architecture, the network functions will be accommodated by multiple regions as a central data center and its regional/edge data centers.

A data center is a facility that centralizes an organization’s shared IT operations and equipment for the purposes of storing, processing, and disseminating data and applications.

Because they house an organization’s most critical and proprietary assets, data centers are vital to the continuity of daily operations.

Services provided by data center services includes Hardware installation and maintenance, managing power distribution, packing up power systems, data backup and archiving, managing load balancing controlled internet access, managing E-mail and messaging, managing user authentication and authorization, diverse firewalls and anti-malware programs, managing outsourcing, managing business continuance and continuous, efficient technical support.

Speaking at the event, the Orange Sierra Leone Chief Executive Officer, Aminata Kane Ndiaye, said she was delighted for the fact that they were finally going to turn the sod for the construction of the data center, noting that it took them almost two years to select the right place and the engineers to construct the center.

“We decided to choose Bo and the district is going to host an investment of 50 million United States Dollars by Orange, not only Orange Sierra Leone but Orange group. We chose Bo because of its strategic location and it importance in the country and for the fact that our investment will be safe here,” she said.

She said data has become very important and that the data center will serve as the second transmission site for Orange in the country and will serve as a backup to the one in Freetown, should anything happens.

She said it is going to be an ultra-modern and state of the earth data center with international standard.

She thanked the government for giving Orange licensees to operate in the country and to also providing a conducive business environment.

The Minister of Information and Communications,Mohamed Rahman Sawrray, said the turning of the sod for the construction of the data center is one of the many activities he was invited to by Orange in recent times, and lately, he had commissioned a school on behalf of Orange in Pujehun, Moyamba and Kambia districts, respectively,

He cited the donation of generator to Njala University, which, he said manifested that Orange is supporting government development effort.

He said he was very excited to be part of yet another progressive engagement of Orange, noting that they as government, those are the kind of things they want because it is the wish of the president to decentralize certain services and to ensure that everyone is connected in the country.

Also speaking, the Member of Parliament of 080, Sama Sandy, thanked Orange for having such development in his constituency and promised that they would ensure that the community takes good care of Orange facility.

He called on Orange to be part of his constituency now and lobby Orange to remember his constituency in their social cooperate responsibility.